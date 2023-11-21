Sei Investments Co. Has $292.55 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $292,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMG traded up $15.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,229. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,928.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,981.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

