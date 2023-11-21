SingularityNET Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $333.27 million and approximately $72.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,046.43 or 1.00133748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,271 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592768 with 1,241,997,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28809637 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $110,000,988.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

