Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Down 9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

