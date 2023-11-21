SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Shares Up 18.3%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.63) in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

