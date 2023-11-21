StockNews.com Downgrades Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Buy

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock remained flat at $15.40 on Tuesday. 117,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $226.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

