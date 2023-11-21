Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 278.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 4.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.00. 232,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $545.57. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

