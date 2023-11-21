Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,777. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

