Tenret Co LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 163,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.55. 39,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,177. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

