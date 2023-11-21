The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $844,272.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $844,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAP Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,112,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

