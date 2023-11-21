Thomas C. Erb Acquires 5,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Post Price Performance
Shares of POST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 939,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,160. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 23.7% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
