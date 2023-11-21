Thomas C. Erb Acquires 5,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 939,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,160. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 23.7% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

