TNC Coin (TNC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162,981.27

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. TNC Coin has a market cap of $591.36 million and $162,981.27 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10217575 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $138,373.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

