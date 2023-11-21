Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg Sells 600 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.68 on Tuesday, reaching C$112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.30. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$96.20 and a 52-week high of C$117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.0948553 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

