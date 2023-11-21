Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$101.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a C$101.00 target price by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.55.

TSE TD traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$84.49. 1,021,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,617. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4969136 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

