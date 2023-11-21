TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0981 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $312.14 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001608 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,609,514,986 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

