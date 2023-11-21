Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.17 ($13.69).

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday.

Unite Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Unite Group stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.29) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 961 ($12.02). The company had a trading volume of 614,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,533. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,053 ($13.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 913.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,745.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.29). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

