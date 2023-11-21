Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.17 ($13.69).
Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday.
Unite Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.29). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
