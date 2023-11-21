United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Director Purchases $16,706.30 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Dozier acquired 2,353 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $16,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Homes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UHG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,570. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

