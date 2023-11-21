Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 128,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

