Venus BUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.14 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and $4.85 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230341 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,848,743.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

