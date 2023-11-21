Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Trading Up 6.7%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

