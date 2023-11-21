WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,338.53 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $62,338.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00186127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.