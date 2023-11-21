yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $7,673.52

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $7,673.52 or 0.21265873 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $255.00 million and $103.30 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,231 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

