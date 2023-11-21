yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $8,011.58 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $8,011.58 or 0.21961273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $266.23 million and $98.74 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,231 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

