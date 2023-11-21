Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck Sells 13,000 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

