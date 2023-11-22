1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $578,190.81 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $578,190.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85.

On Thursday, November 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 163,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,859. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.92.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

