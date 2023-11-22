3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.95 Per Share

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:3IN opened at GBX 334.30 ($4.18) on Wednesday. 3i Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 276.74 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.50 ($4.34). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 759.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.85.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

