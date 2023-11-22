3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.95 Per Share

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:3IN opened at GBX 334.30 ($4.18) on Wednesday. 3i Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 276.74 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.50 ($4.34). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 759.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.85.
About 3i Infrastructure
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Infrastructure
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.