58,344 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 661,364 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GCOW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,465 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.