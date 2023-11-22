59,754 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 18.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 95,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,274. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

