AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) & PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 12,587.1%. AbbVie pays out 169.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AbbVie and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 8 8 0 2.50 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $167.69, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk..

This table compares AbbVie and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $55.14 billion 4.43 $11.84 billion $3.65 37.92 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 11.81% 152.70% 15.59% PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AbbVie beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; and Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; Qulipta for episodic migraine. In addition, the company offers Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure(IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated to increase tear production; and eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1-6 infection and HCV genotype 1 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; I-Mab Biopharma; Genmab A/S; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; and California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr). The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores. The company also provides over-the-counter drugs; energy drinks, ready-to-drink products, supplements, and other preventive products; and nutritional products for infants, toddlers, children, teenagers, adults, pregnant and lactating women, and elders, as well as for consumers with special medical needs. In addition, it offers contract services, including clinical study management, bioavailability/bioequivalence studies, and contract analysis to pharmaceutical companies; and animal health products, as well as operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. Further, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

