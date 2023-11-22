Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.71

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.71 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 523066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Aflac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.