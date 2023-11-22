AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.6%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 6,529,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 1,156,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 161.57% and a negative net margin of 422.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.