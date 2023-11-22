AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 6,529,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 1,156,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 161.57% and a negative net margin of 422.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

