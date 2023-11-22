AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 6,529,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 1,156,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 5.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 161.57% and a negative net margin of 422.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AgEagle Aerial Systems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.