Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

