Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.90

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.90 and traded as high as C$67.04. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$66.69, with a volume of 542,302 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.76.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.0135704 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.