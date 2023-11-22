Aion (AION) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $10.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00135795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.