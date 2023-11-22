Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Trading Down 45.1%

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 45.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alfen from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations for grid operators, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids; and supplementary offerings to grid connect amongst others PV farms, EV fast-charging hubs, and industrial companies.

