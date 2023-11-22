Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $140.27. 10,916,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,812,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

