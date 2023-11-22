Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.
Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 165.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
PINE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,176. The company has a market cap of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
