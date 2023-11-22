Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
