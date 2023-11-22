Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.70

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Amada Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Amada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.