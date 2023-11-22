Ampleforth Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $730,008.82 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $36.75 million and $730,008.82 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 54,175,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

