Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Corteva (CTVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

11/22/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $82.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

11/10/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/30/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,518. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

