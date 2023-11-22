Analyzing Intchains Group (ICG) & Its Peers

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 161 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intchains Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 2085 8836 17547 612 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Intchains Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -188.86% -86.49% -7.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -442.00 Intchains Group Competitors $4.14 billion $770.33 million 10.58

Intchains Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intchains Group rivals beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

