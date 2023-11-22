Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 11,125 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 46,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.