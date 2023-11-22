Anyswap Trading Down 8% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00006623 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and $186.84 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.42322941 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $127.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

