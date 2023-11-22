APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 5,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

