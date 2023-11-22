Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.26. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 125,005 shares.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 272.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

