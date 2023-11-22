Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.26. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 125,005 shares.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
