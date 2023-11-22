Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Justin A. Renz Sells 2,873 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $12,526.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 2,420,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

