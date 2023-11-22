ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $13.98. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 133,500 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Insider Transactions at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,786,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 219,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,799. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 664,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

