Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading Down 1.1%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 9,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.19.

