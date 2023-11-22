Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $14.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.