Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVBH

Avidbank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.